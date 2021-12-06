Gateway Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1,155.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,247 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $154.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $123.52 and a 52 week high of $162.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

