Gateway Advisory LLC Purchases 1,021 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,821,000. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,759,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,281,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGG stock opened at $115.07 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.47 and a 200 day moving average of $115.20.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

