Gateway Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 754 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in HubSpot by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS opened at $745.03 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $347.78 and a 12-month high of $866.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $775.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $666.04. The firm has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -448.81 and a beta of 1.68.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.75, for a total value of $1,051,646.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.96, for a total value of $18,435,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,944 shares of company stock worth $54,359,108. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HUBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on HubSpot from $760.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $795.44.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

