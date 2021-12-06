Gateway Advisory LLC Sells 1,092 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Gateway Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,388 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TGT opened at $247.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $247.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.89. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $118.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Target declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 28.66%.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

