General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Position Boosted by Gateway Advisory LLC

Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 769.2% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 325.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.91.

Shares of GD stock opened at $197.63 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $144.50 and a 12 month high of $210.21. The firm has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.69 and a 200-day moving average of $196.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.86%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.