General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 34,060 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $279,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 557,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 32,051 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.9% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 824,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 67,160 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.12.

NYSE GE opened at $92.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $101.87 billion, a PE ratio of -178.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.35. General Electric has a 1-year low of $82.88 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

