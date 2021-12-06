Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.62

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.62 and last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 5202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Genetron in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Get Genetron alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.76 million, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Genetron by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,243,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,227,000 after acquiring an additional 429,142 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genetron by 463.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 384,938 shares during the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genetron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,461,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Genetron by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 203,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genetron by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,127,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,851,000 after acquiring an additional 133,689 shares during the last quarter. 20.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH)

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Genetron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.