Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.32% of Gentex worth $25,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 308.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Gentex by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Gentex by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentex alerts:

In other news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 7,800 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $278,538.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 6,200 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $221,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,069,470. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $34.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.81. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.07 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.