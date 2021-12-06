GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Stock Price Up 17.9%

Shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) shot up 17.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.70. 4,859 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 95,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.26.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.56.

Get GH Research alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.07.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GH Research PLC will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GH Research during the second quarter worth $7,823,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of GH Research during the second quarter worth approximately $201,549,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GH Research during the second quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GH Research in the second quarter worth approximately $3,585,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GH Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,733,000. 54.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.