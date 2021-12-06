GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Holdings Lifted by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,590 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSK. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,252 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $41.25 on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $111.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.26.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.5234 dividend. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.29%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

