Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Glencore (LON:GLEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GLEN. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 431.25 ($5.63).

Shares of LON:GLEN opened at GBX 357.03 ($4.66) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £47.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 362.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 557.13. Glencore has a 52-week low of GBX 229 ($2.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 420.03 ($5.49).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

