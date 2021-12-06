Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Gap Down to $56.55

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $56.55, but opened at $54.00. Global-e Online shares last traded at $59.66, with a volume of 14,769 shares.

GLBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.13.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.21.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. Global-e Online had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 22.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 361.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 29.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

