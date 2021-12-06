GlobalFoundries’ (GFS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares reissued their buy rating on shares of GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) in a report released on Sunday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC assumed coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $63.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GlobalFoundries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.77.

Get GlobalFoundries alerts:

NASDAQ GFS opened at $69.03 on Friday. GlobalFoundries has a one year low of $44.48 and a one year high of $73.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalFoundries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalFoundries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.