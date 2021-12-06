GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target Raised to $61.00

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its target price upped by Barclays from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

GMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist raised their target price on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.00.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS stock opened at $56.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.65. GMS has a 52-week low of $26.77 and a 52-week high of $61.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 2.02.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. GMS had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that GMS will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 8,367 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $486,122.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 89,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.12 per share, for a total transaction of $3,848,330.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,383 shares of company stock worth $1,845,116. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. FMR LLC raised its position in GMS by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after buying an additional 338,959 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in GMS by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in GMS by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 10,796 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in GMS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GMS by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GMS

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.