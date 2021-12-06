Golden Goose Reaches Market Capitalization of $224,111.23 (GOLD)

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. During the last week, Golden Goose has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar. One Golden Goose coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $224,111.23 and $39,433.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00055448 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,324.21 or 0.08510055 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00059309 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,565.65 or 0.99513342 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00076746 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose launched on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

