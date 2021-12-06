Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 93.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FUTY. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 240.0% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period.

Shares of FUTY opened at $43.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.87. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a twelve month low of $37.91 and a twelve month high of $45.14.

