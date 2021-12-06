Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $577,000 Position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GRWG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,420,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,512,000 after buying an additional 373,806 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GrowGeneration by 116.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 519,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,831,000 after purchasing an additional 279,937 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in GrowGeneration by 12.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,100,000 after purchasing an additional 275,519 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in GrowGeneration by 620.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 186,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after purchasing an additional 160,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GrowGeneration by 21.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 900,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,322,000 after purchasing an additional 157,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GRWG shares. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GrowGeneration has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.88.

GrowGeneration stock opened at $15.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $904.24 million, a P/E ratio of 48.94 and a beta of 2.74. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.40.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.28 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 5.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

