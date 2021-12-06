Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,574 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,751,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,232 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,757,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $460,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 29,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. 26.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $5.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.67. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.89. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $25.40.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 35.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

