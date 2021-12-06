Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 20,420 iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,604,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 51.8% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 558,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,144,000 after acquiring an additional 190,422 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 937,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,813,000 after acquiring an additional 60,572 shares during the period.

BATS:SVAL opened at $30.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.89.

