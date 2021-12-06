Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RWVG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RWVG) by 87.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,700 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.53% of Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF by 5,704.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 8,557 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWVG opened at $56.50 on Monday. Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.51 and a twelve month high of $62.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.13.

