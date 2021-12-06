Goodman Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Goodman Financial Corp lifted its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Everest Re Group accounts for approximately 2.4% of Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $8,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Everest Re Group by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Everest Re Group by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RE traded up $5.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $267.93. 1,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,418. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $269.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $209.63 and a 52 week high of $289.68.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 27.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.13.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

