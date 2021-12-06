GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 241.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 27.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 64.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,897,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,767,000 after purchasing an additional 745,828 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 124,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $7.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average of $7.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 143.41% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $751,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 48,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $361,297.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,379,871 shares of company stock valued at $31,163,419. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

OCSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.