GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $105,000 Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 143.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,801,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,740 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,243,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,059,000 after buying an additional 285,797 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,658,000 after buying an additional 159,572 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,319,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,856,000 after buying an additional 127,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,297.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 115,288 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $96.51 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $86.18 and a 52-week high of $100.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.23.

