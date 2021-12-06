GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $37,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 112.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 53.9% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.12.

NYSE GE opened at $92.77 on Monday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $82.88 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.87 billion, a PE ratio of -178.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.35.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -61.54%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

