GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $73,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,127 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of F. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,368 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $19.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $76.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $20.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.05.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

