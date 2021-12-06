GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Takes $50,000 Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 46,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,275,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

AB stock opened at $50.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.42. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1-year low of $31.18 and a 1-year high of $57.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.83.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is presently 99.44%.

AB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AllianceBernstein from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.29.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

