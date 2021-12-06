Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.05

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.05 and last traded at $19.83, with a volume of 979 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GRPN shares. TheStreet raised Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.54.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.66. Groupon had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $214.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Groupon by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 371,395 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $16,029,000 after acquiring an additional 75,441 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Groupon by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,369,500 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $59,108,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Groupon by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,644 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 53,315 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Groupon by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,142 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

