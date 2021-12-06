Grown Rogue International (GRUSF) versus Its Competitors Financial Analysis

Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS: GRUSF) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Grown Rogue International to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Grown Rogue International has a beta of -635.38, meaning that its share price is 63,638% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grown Rogue International’s rivals have a beta of -11.87, meaning that their average share price is 1,287% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Grown Rogue International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grown Rogue International -34.77% -110.81% -31.85% Grown Rogue International Competitors -414.80% -36.03% -7.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Grown Rogue International and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grown Rogue International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Grown Rogue International Competitors 358 1925 2871 54 2.50

Grown Rogue International presently has a consensus price target of $0.68, indicating a potential upside of 658.08%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 31.46%. Given Grown Rogue International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Grown Rogue International is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.3% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grown Rogue International and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grown Rogue International $4.24 million -$2.28 million -4.49 Grown Rogue International Competitors $1.52 billion $66.38 million -5.86

Grown Rogue International’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Grown Rogue International. Grown Rogue International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Grown Rogue International rivals beat Grown Rogue International on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Grown Rogue International Company Profile

Grown Rogue International, Inc. operates as a seed to experience cannabis brand. Its products include flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and extracts, including shatter, wax, oil and sugar, which are categorized according to desired user experiences: relax, optimize, groove, uplift and energize. The company was founded on November 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

