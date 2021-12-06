Guidance Point Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 168 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 168 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.29.

NYSE:GS opened at $382.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $398.45 and a 200 day moving average of $389.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.45 and a 52 week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

