Guidance Point Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 550 Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,391,779 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $170,223,000 after buying an additional 73,290 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 264.1% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 341,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $24,328,000 after buying an additional 247,937 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 3,274.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 375,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,746,000 after buying an additional 364,666 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,612 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on WDC. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.91.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $57.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.09. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.23 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.56.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.