Guidance Point Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in CarMax by 364.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in CarMax by 202.8% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 9,433.3% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.17.

KMX stock opened at $142.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.29 and a twelve month high of $155.98. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.34 and a 200-day moving average of $132.36.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

