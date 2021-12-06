Guidance Point Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 380 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 30,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 112.6% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 80.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 429,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,633,000 after buying an additional 191,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Acas LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $156.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.61. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $121.20 and a 52 week high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

