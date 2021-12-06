Guidance Point Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 32,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 16,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $96.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.23. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $86.18 and a one year high of $100.48.

