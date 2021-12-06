Guidance Point Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $81.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.41. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $81.21 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%.

