Guidance Point Advisors LLC Takes $54,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Fiserv by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 109.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.99 per share, with a total value of $998,296.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 81,934 shares valued at $8,297,629. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $100.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.06 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a PE ratio of 52.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.71.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

