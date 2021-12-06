GYEN Price Reaches $0.0088 (GYEN)

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. In the last seven days, GYEN has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One GYEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. GYEN has a market cap of $23.97 million and approximately $7.93 million worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00055414 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,315.27 or 0.08472170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00058679 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,823.75 or 0.99782239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00076431 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002582 BTC.

About GYEN

GYEN’s total supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

