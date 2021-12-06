HackenAI Price Down 6.9% Over Last Week (HAI)

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. HackenAI has a total market capitalization of $344,985.28 and approximately $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HackenAI has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One HackenAI coin can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00055328 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,151.05 or 0.08445580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00059417 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,195.74 or 1.00091823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00077516 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002596 BTC.

HackenAI Coin Profile

HackenAI’s launch date was April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. The official message board for HackenAI is medium.com/@hackenAI . HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HackenAI is hacken.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

HackenAI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HackenAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HackenAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

