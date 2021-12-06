Harmony Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.20 Billion (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $2.20 billion and approximately $150.39 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000378 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Harmony has traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $196.56 or 0.00386821 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00039359 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007393 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

ONE is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,270,003,473 coins and its circulating supply is 11,457,311,473 coins. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

