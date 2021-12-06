Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Harrow Health were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HROW. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Harrow Health during the second quarter worth $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Harrow Health during the second quarter worth $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Harrow Health by 48.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Harrow Health by 13.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Harrow Health by 17.4% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

Shares of HROW opened at $9.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.46 million, a P/E ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.34). Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Harrow Health, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HROW. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Aegis began coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

In related news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $39,156.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health Profile

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.