Harvest Finance Price Tops $106.37 (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $69.33 million and $18.02 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $106.37 or 0.00217224 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 673,740 coins and its circulating supply is 651,813 coins. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

