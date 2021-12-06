Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) Trading 21.4% Higher

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (CVE:HVT) traded up 21.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 512,473 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 631,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of C$20.21 million and a P/E ratio of -0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08.

Harvest One Cannabis Company Profile (CVE:HVT)

Harvest One Cannabis Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Nutraceutical, and Consumer. The Medical and Nutraceutical segment is involved in the processing, manufacturing, and distribution of cannabis-based food supplement products.

