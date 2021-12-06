HC Wainwright Raises Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Price Target to $10.00

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensus Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.94.

SRTS opened at $7.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.00 and a beta of 0.50. Sensus Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRTS. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 73.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 23.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

