Head-To-Head Comparison: Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) & Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA)

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) and Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.8% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Arteris and Summit Wireless Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arteris N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Summit Wireless Technologies $2.40 million 11.06 -$12.70 million ($1.22) -1.38

Arteris has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Summit Wireless Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Arteris and Summit Wireless Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arteris N/A N/A N/A Summit Wireless Technologies -222.05% -103.52% -77.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Arteris and Summit Wireless Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arteris 0 1 4 0 2.80 Summit Wireless Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Arteris presently has a consensus target price of $29.80, suggesting a potential upside of 23.34%. Summit Wireless Technologies has a consensus target price of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 242.26%. Given Summit Wireless Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Summit Wireless Technologies is more favorable than Arteris.

Summary

Summit Wireless Technologies beats Arteris on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arteris

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

About Summit Wireless Technologies

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

