Head-To-Head Comparison: Tenaris (NYSE:TS) versus Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) and Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Tenaris alerts:

9.2% of Tenaris shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of Algoma Steel Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Tenaris shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Tenaris and Algoma Steel Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenaris $5.15 billion 2.36 -$634.42 million $1.42 14.46 Algoma Steel Group N/A N/A $230,000.00 N/A N/A

Algoma Steel Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tenaris.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tenaris and Algoma Steel Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenaris 1 4 5 0 2.40 Algoma Steel Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tenaris currently has a consensus target price of $26.08, indicating a potential upside of 26.99%. Given Tenaris’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tenaris is more favorable than Algoma Steel Group.

Profitability

This table compares Tenaris and Algoma Steel Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenaris 14.96% 7.19% 5.95% Algoma Steel Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Tenaris beats Algoma Steel Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products. The Other segment includes all other business activities and operating segments, including the production and selling of sucker rods, industrial equipment, coiled tubing, heat exchangers, and utility conduits for buildings and the sale of energy and raw materials that exceed internal requirements. Its principal finished products are seamless and welded steel casing and tubing, line pipe and other mechanical and structural steel pipes for different uses. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Legato Merger Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Algoma Steel Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.