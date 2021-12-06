Head to Head Survey: Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) and LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR)

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) and LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avinger and LENSAR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avinger $8.76 million 5.56 -$19.01 million ($0.24) -2.13 LENSAR $26.38 million 2.91 -$19.77 million ($2.46) -2.85

Avinger has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LENSAR. LENSAR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avinger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Avinger and LENSAR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avinger 0 0 2 0 3.00 LENSAR 0 0 2 0 3.00

Avinger presently has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 341.18%. LENSAR has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 150.00%. Given Avinger’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Avinger is more favorable than LENSAR.

Profitability

This table compares Avinger and LENSAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avinger -162.98% -109.27% -46.31% LENSAR -71.47% -36.01% -30.73%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.5% of Avinger shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of LENSAR shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Avinger shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of LENSAR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Avinger has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LENSAR has a beta of -0.51, suggesting that its share price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat. The company was founded by John B. Simpson and Himanshu N. Patel on March 8, 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

LENSAR Company Profile

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

