HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.20.

HHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of HeadHunter Group stock traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $52.04. 3,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,312. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.73. HeadHunter Group has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $68.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HHR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 405.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in HeadHunter Group by 117.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in HeadHunter Group by 1,106.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in HeadHunter Group by 32.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HeadHunter Group by 85.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

