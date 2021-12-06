HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.300-$1.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $750 million-$755 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $762.28 million.

Shares of HealthEquity stock traded up $2.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,689.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.26. HealthEquity has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HQY. SVB Leerink raised HealthEquity from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.09.

In other news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $372,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $120,601.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,832 shares of company stock worth $1,152,469 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HealthEquity stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

