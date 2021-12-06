Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heartland Express currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Heartland Express stock opened at $16.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average is $16.98. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $20.24.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.41 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Heartland Express’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Heartland Express declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, August 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTLD. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 1,577.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 195.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

