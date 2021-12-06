Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Market Capitalization Tops $5.28 Billion

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00181302 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00033558 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $279.53 or 0.00572775 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000537 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00014336 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00061840 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

