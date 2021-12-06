HempCoin Price Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and $196.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,229.75 or 0.99817149 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00048341 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004038 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00033102 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.03 or 0.00734770 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 264,335,460 coins and its circulating supply is 264,200,310 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

